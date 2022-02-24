Advertisement

First phase of Water World construction is underway

Water World in Dothan, AL.
Water World in Dothan, AL.(City of Dothan)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After recording its first profit in 17 years, Dothan’s most exciting beach is being renovated once again.

New construction is underway at Water World for some of the park’s most notable pieces.

One project leader Andrew Love, general services director, says they are excited to see some of their major pieces coming together, notably the concession stand.

The construction plan is expected to cost over $2 million. Some projects include expansion to the park and updates to some of the older equipment. Some pieces have been around since the park opened 40 years ago.

“We have outgrown the size of the concession stand to be able to serve the number of people that come to the pool on a given day on the summer, the weekends which are the busy days. we are just expanding our capability to meet the needs of the patrons,” says Love.

The projects are on pace to be completed in time for opening day of the season in late may.

City leaders hope that upgrades to the park will lead to more success in the coming years.

