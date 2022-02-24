Advertisement

Feb. 24 proclaimed Military Appreciation Day in Alabama

Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, the deputy commanding general and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, was honored by the Alabama Legislature on Feb. 24, 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey has since proclaimed the day Military Appreciation Day.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Feb. 24 as Military Appreciation Day in Alabama.

The proclamation came after Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker, the deputy commanding general and senior commander of Redstone Arsenal, was honored by the Alabama Legislature during Thursday’s session.

Gov. Kay Ivey meets with Lt. General Donnie Walker.
Gov. Kay Ivey meets with Lt. General Donnie Walker.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office/Flickr)

“Alabama is home to thousands of active duty members, reservists and some 400,000 veterans that play a vital role in preserving our country’s freedom and safety,” Ivey said. “As governor, it is a major priority of mine to do everything in my power to ensure Alabama remains one of the most military friendly states in America.

Walker, an Alabama native who manages the daily operations of the Army’s logistics enterprise, spoke to a joint session of the Legislature. He was then presented with a flag that had flown over the state Capitol.

He said legislation passed related to the military shows how much the state appreciates its service members.

“The work that they do supports our military, our families, our veterans, and our retirees,” Walker said. “And that’s very, very important in terms of the quality of life that it provides them by either serving while on active duty here in Alabama, or they’ve made a life decision to retire and live in Alabama.”

“We should honor our military men and women today and every day,” the governor explained, “because it is thanks to their sacrifice that we live in the greatest country on Earth.”

