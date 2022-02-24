DCS looking to hire new principal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is looking for someone to lead Dothan High School.

Today was principal Bill Singleton’s final day leading the school. The DCS Board of Education voted last month not to renew Singleton’s contract.

When reached today, DCS says that interviews for the position will begin as early as next week.

