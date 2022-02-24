Advertisement

DCS looking to hire new principal

As the new principal, Bill Singleton says he's been working collaboratively with his staff to...
As the new principal, Bill Singleton says he's been working collaboratively with his staff to identity areas of improvement for Northview High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is looking for someone to lead Dothan High School.

Today was principal Bill Singleton’s final day leading the school. The DCS Board of Education voted last month not to renew Singleton’s contract.

When reached today, DCS says that interviews for the position will begin as early as next week.

Carroll High School driver's education class receives upgraded simulators
Ashford Library will be getting major changes soon
