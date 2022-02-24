Advertisement

Carroll set for first Final Four appearance in program history

The Eagles defeated Charles Henderson 70-67.
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a Class 5A thrilled as familiar foes Carroll and Charles Henderson met in a regional finals showdown.

Eagles on fire early to jump out to a 36-29 lead at the break.

Trojans make it a tie ball game in the third 56-56.

It came down to the final seconds but Carroll comes out on top 70-67 to advance to the final four for the first time ever.

The Eagles were led by senior Bryson Dawkins who put up 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, followed by Raquille Reed who had 23 points.

Carroll will face Ramsay in the Class 5A State Semi-Finals March 2 at 4:30 in Birmingham.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
86-year-old Shirley Woodham was last seen Monday morning.
Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

Latest News

Both Long teams fall to Lanett in Elite 8.
Both G.W. Long teams fall short in Montgomery
HA pulls off come from behind win in double overtime
HA pulls off come from behind win in double overtime
HA pulls off come from behind win in double overtime
Houston Academy pulls off come from behind win in double overtime
Enterprise boys basketball is headed back to the Final Four
Enterprise boys basketball is headed back to the Final Four