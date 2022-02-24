Carroll set for first Final Four appearance in program history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- It was a Class 5A thrilled as familiar foes Carroll and Charles Henderson met in a regional finals showdown.

Eagles on fire early to jump out to a 36-29 lead at the break.

Trojans make it a tie ball game in the third 56-56.

It came down to the final seconds but Carroll comes out on top 70-67 to advance to the final four for the first time ever.

The Eagles were led by senior Bryson Dawkins who put up 24 points to go along with nine rebounds, followed by Raquille Reed who had 23 points.

Carroll will face Ramsay in the Class 5A State Semi-Finals March 2 at 4:30 in Birmingham.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.