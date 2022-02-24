Carroll High School driver’s education class receives upgraded simulators

Advertisement

By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - When becoming a teenager your biggest goal is to get your driver’s license.

Carroll High School is hoping they can make that process a little smoother, through new driving simulators.

For their driver’s education course they are a giant step up from what they previously had.

“It turns out that there was only one guy left who could fix the simulators whenever they would mess up and they were so old they started messing up so much,” said Brett Birdsong, Carroll High School Drivers Education teacher.

So that led to a search for new equipment, which is providing a new approach to driver’s ed in the classroom.

“You can change a lot of different terrains you can drive in the city you can drive on the highway you can do different levels of switching lanes.”

Also offering things the old simulators didn’t have.

“It gives you immediate feedback on what you do wrong and it actually sends me a report to my computer on common mistakes that they may make and I let the students look at it and try to learn from it.”

While bridging a gap for these students.

“It gives me an opportunity to see how things happen on the road while not actually being around other cars,” said 10th-grade student Layla Ard.

Making the transition to behind the wheel, that much easier.

“I’ve found that this kind of helps them ease the transition a little bit so when they get a certain amount of hours on the simulators we’ve found that it’s been a lot smoother transition when they get into the car.”

Signifying why drivers education courses are so important in schools.

“The main cause of death among teenagers is automobile crashes so the more experience they can get they’re going to become safer drivers and that in turn is not only going to be safer for them but for the other drivers on the highway as well,” said Dale Barnes - State Department of Education - Drivers Education Division.

Carroll High School spent close to $20,000 on these six new simulators.

