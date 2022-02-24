Both G.W. Long teams fall short in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long Rebels were looking for a spot in the Final Four in Birmingham as they took on Lanett on Wednesday.

Lanett would head into the half with a 27-24 lead.

Jackson Dasinger finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Avery Roberts had a team high 23 points

But Lanett would prove to be too much for G.W. Long as the Rebels lose to Lanett 60-52 to end their season with a 16-13 overall record.

The Lady Rebels in the same matchup.

It was a back-and-forth battle early for the Rebels and Panthers.

Long able to take an 18-15 lead at the half.

They would go on to suffer a tough loss to Lanett 43-35.

The Lady Rebels end their season in the Elite 8 with a 13-3 record.

