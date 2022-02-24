Advertisement

Bill would ban teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

Some educators are criticizing an Alabama bill to ban the teaching of “divisive comments” about race and gender.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Some educators are criticizing an Alabama bill to ban the teaching of “divisive comments” about race and gender.

The House State Government Committee held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville said he is seeking a colorblind America.

During the public hearing, educators and others said it would have a chilling effect on classroom lessons and discussions about the nation’s history.

