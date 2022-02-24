Alabama officials react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin also issued a warning to other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-AL-03, member of the House Armed Services Committee, and two other representatives, House Foreign Affairs Committee lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-TX, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence lead Republican Mike Turner, R-OH, released a statement in response to the attack:

“The last few hours have laid bare for the world to witness the true evil that is Vladimir Putin. Today, we stand resolute with the Ukrainian people and resolve to provide them with the tools they need to withstand and repel this unprovoked attack. Every drop of Ukrainian and Russian blood spilled in this conflict is on Putin’s hands, and his alone.

In response, we are committed to enacting the strongest possible sanctions and export controls to cripple Russia’s ability to make war, punish its barbarity and relegate the Putin regime to the status of an international pariah. We cannot respond like we did in 2008 or 2014. The world must never forget or forgive this heinous act.”

Rep. Robert B. Aderholt, R-AL-04, also released the following statement condemning Russia’s attack:

“What we have seen over the past few hours in Ukraine is truly heartbreaking. Vladimir Putin has attacked a sovereign nation without cause. This is something that has not occurred in Europe since World War II.

“Ukraine is a peaceful, freedom-loving people. This invasion is a brutal effort by Putin to stamp out a democratic nation on his doorstep. This invasion will lead to thousands of innocent deaths. I am praying for, and encourage us as a nation, to stand with the Ukrainian people during this dark time.”

Sen. Richard Shelby said the attack is no surprise:

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine comes as no surprise. He is on a mission to reconstitute the Soviet Union. This should be a wakeup call for the U.S. and our allies in Europe. Putin must be taken very seriously. A strong, unified response is imperative. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) February 24, 2022

Sen. Tommy Tuberville condemned the attack, calling Putin a “tyrant.”

“Putin is a tyrant attacking a sovereign nation. I condemn this unnecessary war and implore the free world to cripple Russia with sanctions. The United States stands with the Ukrainian people and will support them with the supplies and financial aid needed to protect their country,” said Tuberville.

Rep. Barry Moore, R-AL-02, called the Russian’s actions “unprovoked and evil.”

“Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine is unprovoked and evil, but despite what President Biden says, this aggression was not inevitable. President Biden’s history of weakness and delayed action opened the door for Putin to continue the annexation of former Soviet territory that began with the invasion of Crimea during the Obama Administration. Pseudo-toughness, passive support and platitudes will never be enough to stop immoral autocrats like Putin. We must never forget what is happening today – and why it happened. I hope you’ll join me in praying for the people of Ukraine as they fight for their freedoms and calling on the Administration to – for once – act decisively and hold Putin accountable for this heinous aggression.”

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-AL-06, has released the following statement:

“Once again, the world faces the consequences of weak and indecisive leadership as an aging dictator attempts to reestablish a repressive and evil empire,” Palmer said. “Vladimir Putin has long harbored deep, malicious resentment over the breakup of the Soviet Union, and he has been clear about his aspiration to restore the Russian empire by subjugating former Soviet bloc nations. America and our allies must exact a high price from Putin and Russia, starting with imposing severe economic and diplomatic sanctions. America should unleash the full strength of our oil and natural gas resources to help replace Europe’s dependency on Russia as their source for oil and natural gas. However, this must not be the end of our response. Putin is expecting sanctions and is already seeking more economic support from countries like China, who have their own military pursuits in mind. At this point, it should be abundantly clear that Putin will not stop until he is convinced the cost will be too high. The United States and our allies must make the sanctions against Putin both damaging and persistent in order to end this violence and deter more from occurring. Consequently, the U.S. and our NATO allies should mobilize forces as a clear demonstration that any aggression against NATO members will be met swiftly and decisively.”

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL-07, said “Putin has chosen a path of catastrophic suffering and loss of life.”

My prayers are with the people of Ukraine. By launching this premeditated and unprovoked war, Putin has chosen a path of catastrophic suffering and loss of life.



As Americans, we will continue to #StandWithUkraine. The United States and the world will hold Russia accountable. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) February 24, 2022

According to the Associated Press, explosions could be heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa before dawn. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

