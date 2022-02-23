Wiregrass citizens explain their pain at the pump

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From groceries to home goods to vehicles, the prices continue to go up. One of the most noticeable expensive items, gas.

“If I can find it cheaper, I will get it cheaper, but I’m not going to drive 20 miles to save a dime,” says Varnor Merritt.

The rise in prices are starting to make tough situations even harder.

“I’m a single parent, and you know I have to get food and supplies and all, but I stay in Barbour County so coming to Dothan the gas should be a little cheaper,” says Ciara Rumph, consumer.

Rumph says her options are limited.

“We just can’t get around like that. I live a far distance from here,” says Rumph.

Others say they have had to adjust some of their habits.

“Not making unnecessary trips,” says Merritt. “If I got to make a trip, I try to make everything within the same location to save time and money,” says Merritt.

As a local car salesman, Merritt says he has seen the effects of gas prices impact car purchases.

“I think they’re getting away from the large utility vehicles and maybe going to the smaller cars, compact cars to save gas,” says Merritt.

Buyers are taking a hard look at the gas mileage of vehicles.

“You have to have gas to go,” says Merritt. “If the prices go up, you know, you have to make the adjustments and go ahead and purchase the gas and do what you need to do.”

In the Circle City, the lowest reported is $3.13 at Sam’s Club on Ross Clark Circle. The highest reported price is $3.28. The state average is $3.28

The highest gas prices in the last decade was February of 2013 at $3.67 per gallon nationally.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.