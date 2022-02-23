Wallace Community College drops mask requirement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College is dropping its requirement that students and faculty wear facemasks.

In a statement Wednesday the college said masks would only be “strongly encouraged” starting Thursday, February 24.

Wallace says they monitor information from the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and base health protocols on that information.

The change will also affect the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

