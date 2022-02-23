Advertisement

Wallace Community College drops mask requirement

Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College Logo(Source: Wallace Community College)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College is dropping its requirement that students and faculty wear facemasks.

In a statement Wednesday the college said masks would only be “strongly encouraged” starting Thursday, February 24.

Wallace says they monitor information from the Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and base health protocols on that information.

The change will also affect the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

