Some fog this morning, warm again this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mild again this morning with most of us in the lower 60s to start the day off, areas of fog are also starting to develop so take it slow on the roads. This afternoon we will be back in the lower 80s for afternoon highs with no chance of rain. Tomorrow will be more of the same as high pressure stays over the area. Friday a week cold front will move through cooling us back off into the 70s for highs Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will pass Sunday dropping us into the 60s for highs for a few days with a small chance of a shower or two. We will be back into the upper 60s by Tuesday of next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°. Winds: Light & Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds S 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, a slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 66° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 68° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

