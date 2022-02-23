Advertisement

Short the Squirrel visits Lisenby Primary

By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Children at Lisenby Primary School celebrated the birthday of a furry friend Tuesday.

Short the Squirrel made his way through the hallways to promote reading.

“Short the Squirrel” has one goal, make reading fun!

Part of his program is placing reading activities at places where children may have to wait for an adult, like doctors offices, law offices and banks.

“Short the Squirrel’s superpower is reading, and we are anxious to see all of the children of Alabama have that same superpower,” said Dee Bennett - Co-Founder, Short the Squirrel Literacy Initiative.

“Here is the primary level we are the foundation, so we are the beginning of learning. we’re at the beginning of everything. we are at the beginning of learning to read. we are at the beginning of literacy, so we want to teach children to love to read and to learn to read at this level so that they can enjoy it for the rest of their lives,” said Dawn Tice - Lisenby Primary, Principal.

Local business owners can sign up to get Short the Squirrel activities at their facility through their website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp

Latest News

Time Capsule
time capsule
M.J. Eberhart of Alabama has become the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail at age 83.
ADCNR and Alabama State Parks support those walking the Appalachians from Alabama to Maine
Auto industry hoping to coast through 2022 shortages
New car sale troubles during pandemic
HA pulls off come from behind win in double overtime
Houston Academy pulls off come from behind win in double overtime