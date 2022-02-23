Short the Squirrel visits Lisenby Primary

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Children at Lisenby Primary School celebrated the birthday of a furry friend Tuesday.

Short the Squirrel made his way through the hallways to promote reading.

“Short the Squirrel” has one goal, make reading fun!

Part of his program is placing reading activities at places where children may have to wait for an adult, like doctors offices, law offices and banks.

“Short the Squirrel’s superpower is reading, and we are anxious to see all of the children of Alabama have that same superpower,” said Dee Bennett - Co-Founder, Short the Squirrel Literacy Initiative.

“Here is the primary level we are the foundation, so we are the beginning of learning. we’re at the beginning of everything. we are at the beginning of learning to read. we are at the beginning of literacy, so we want to teach children to love to read and to learn to read at this level so that they can enjoy it for the rest of their lives,” said Dawn Tice - Lisenby Primary, Principal.

Local business owners can sign up to get Short the Squirrel activities at their facility through their website.

