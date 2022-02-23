Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27

MIAMI (WSFA) - An Alabama pageant queen and conservative political commentator has died in Florida, NBC News and other nation media outlets are reporting.

Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, was just 27.

Bethel’s family confirmed in a Feb. 16 post to her social media accounts that she “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma,” following what they described only as “an accident” on Feb. 10.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Bethel’s death was the result of her falling from a window.

The account was updated again Sunday to announce her death.

“Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas,” the family’s post on Facebook stated.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed...

The Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageant, which says its goal is to inspire married women to seek personal excellence, reacted to the news saying in a social media post that, “the world lost a queen” and that “She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”

On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend...

Several of the conservative organizations she worked with reacted to her passing, including Turning Point USA, and Grace Saldana, Editor-in-Chief of Auburn, Alabama-based Right Side Broadcasting Network.

We are honored to have known Zoe Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts of people everywhere.



You will not be forgotten, Zoe.

May she Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/U5e1HtftG5 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 20, 2022

In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGRZNDjeC1 — Grace Saldana (@gracesaldanaa) February 19, 2022

A GoFundMe account set up in Bethel’s name to pay for medical and funeral expenses, as well as to support her daughter, has raised nearly $50,000, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

