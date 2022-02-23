Advertisement

Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill

Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill
Protesters continue to push back against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban bill(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Abortion rights groups rallied at the Florida Capitol again Tuesday to protest a proposed 15-week abortion ban, which has passed the House and is now moving in the Senate.

The legislation makes no exception for rape, incest or human trafficking.

The 15-week ban does provide exceptions for pregnancies in which there is a risk to the life of the mother or a fatal fetal abnormality.

Two doctors would need to verify that the baby is unlikely to survive before an abortion would be allowed after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Opponents argue the bill is unconstitutional, because it conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision, protecting abortion up to 24 weeks.

“We oppose all abortion bans,” said Aurelie Colon with the Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice FL. “No six-week Texas copycat, and no quote-unquote ‘reasonable’ 16-week ban with no exceptions for rape, human trafficking and incest.”

According to state data, the vast majority of abortions in Florida, 94%, are performed in the first trimester, meaning before 11 weeks.

This legislation is expected to pass in the Senate and go to Gov. DeSantis, who has indicated he will sign it.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham still missing
UPDATE: Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

Latest News

Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College drops mask requirement
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Governor Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey recognizes Alabama companies for exporting success
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Ahmaud Arbery mural
Remembering Ahmaud Arbery 2 years after his death