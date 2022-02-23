Advertisement

One dead in crash in Jackson County

One person has been reported dead.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MALONE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead Wednesday morning following a vehicle crash on SR 71 at Garrett Road in Malone.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Ford F-150 was turning left from Garrett Road onto SR 71 and pulled out in front of a Dodge truck pulling a horse trailer. Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch.

Troopers report the driver of the Ford F-150, a 56-year-old male from Malone, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the Dodge truck, a 41-year-old male from Campbellton, reportedly has serious injuries. The Dodge truck driver, a 39-year-old male from Gordon, Alabama, was not injured.

This is all the information available at this time.

