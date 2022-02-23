New car sale troubles during pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The pandemic created a problem for many industries, possibly none bigger than the auto industry, where labor shortages and sickness have slowed production of new rides to a snail’s pace.

“We were stocking around 200 new Nissans at any given time.”

Those numbers now, are close to nothing.

“We normally have an inventory of anywhere from 130 to 140 new vehicles in stock and right now it’s hard for me to even keep 20 in stock we’ve had moments where we’ve had zero in stock,” said Aubrey Sullivan - General Sales Manager, Gilland Ford.

Stemming from problems like semi-conductor chips in fords – to a list of other factors.

“All the OEMs manufacturers are struggling with delays and parts or maybe in some case it’s labor force at third party vendors that are doing work for them,” said Bruce Kilgore - Executive Manager, Bondy’s Nissan

Creating issues with supply and demand. Sending prices to all time highs.

“Certain pieces that we know we have that are really, really, really rare especially right now they’re rare anyway but right now it’s a real rarity to have certain models if you know that that’s the case then you have to have a little more mark up because you don’t know when you are going to get another on in.”

Or in some cases losing discounts that buyers would’ve once received.

“On a new car about the best you could hope for is to pay the factory sticker.”

But the biggest question, when could we see relief?

“Well based on everything that I’ve been seeing they say that it could be through 2023 and you know when I read something like that it raises my eyebrows because I am hoping by the end of this year even in the next few months we’d start to see light at the end of the tunnel if you will but it’s looking like it’s going to be a problem for a while still.”

Dealerships however are keeping their hopes high.

“Yeah, we’re hopefully that is what we will see 23 returns to somewhat normal.”

Another situation dealerships are running into is ordering custom cars. While some models would be easy, many others aren’t, and those car owners are forced to wait out delays.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

