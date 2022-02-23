Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man who beat a woman with lumber—perhaps a 2X4---has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Joshua Crawford Tew, 33, pleaded guilty last week to Capital Murder in the death of Amanda Bond, a few days before he would have gone on trial and faced the death penalty.

Investigators suspect---though they can’t prove---that Bond, 29, died after Tew tossed her body under brush in a rural area near the Florida state line on Halloween, 2016. They believe he had beaten her at a home a few miles from where her body was discovered.

For two weeks, hundreds of volunteers searched for Bond’s body, ultimately discovered a few yards from Alabama Highway 109 by a Houston County deputy.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones said Tew apologized to Ms. Bond’s family in court.

