Lee, Clouse break with party on gun permit vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass delegation in the Alabama House split their votes on a controversial bill that abolishes mandatory concealed carry permits.

Statehouse records shows Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) and Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) voted against the measure that easily passed on Tuesday, breaking with most party members.

Rep. Dexter Grimsley (D-Newville) also opposed the bill.

Rep. Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford) and Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise), both Republicans, voted on favor of the measure.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 65-37 for the bill, which now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans had promised to push the legislation as part of their agenda for this session.

Law enforcement opposes the measure, claiming background checks to obtain concealed carry permits are in the interest of public safety.

Sheriffs who issue those permits charge fees, usually about $20 a year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.