Lee, Clouse break with party on gun permit vote

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(waff)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass delegation in the Alabama House split their votes on a controversial bill that abolishes mandatory concealed carry permits.

Statehouse records shows Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan) and Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) voted against the measure that easily passed on Tuesday, breaking with most party members.

Rep. Dexter Grimsley (D-Newville) also opposed the bill.

Rep. Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford) and Rep. Rhett Marques (R-Enterprise), both Republicans, voted on favor of the measure.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 65-37 for the bill, which now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans had promised to push the legislation as part of their agenda for this session.

Law enforcement opposes the measure, claiming background checks to obtain concealed carry permits are in the interest of public safety.

Sheriffs who issue those permits charge fees, usually about $20 a year.

