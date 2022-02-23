HA pulls off come from behind win in double overtime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy boys basketball team made its first Elite 8 appearance since 1998 in a Class 3A matchup with Dadeville.

It was an instant classic in Montgomery as the Raiders took down the Tigers 56-53 in double overtime.

Freshman Kadyn Mitchell led the way for HA with 20 points, Kameryn Mitchell followed with 10 points a team-high 12 rebounds and Adam Kesserwani had eight points and seven rebounds.

HA is now Birmingham bound for the Class 3A Final Four where the Raiders will meet Plainview Tuesday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

