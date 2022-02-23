G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum preserving history since 2000

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - What was once a symbol of the Civil Rights era is now a history lesson for all. Since 2000, the G.W. Carver Interpretative Museum has been a place to preserve history, provide outreach and act as a source for the rich past of African Americans.

“African American history is American history,” Indee Jones, Young Professional at The Carver, said. ”I think sometimes we separate the two and I think it goes hand in hand.”

Young professionals at the Carver Museum, like Jones and Jameze Hinton, are working to educate others on exactly that.

The G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum was once a segregated greyhound bus station, but in the year 2000 Francina Williams revitalized the space into a rich history lesson for all. (WTVY - Kinsley Centers)

“The museum is an interpretive museum, so it’s not more so about exhibition and art, its more so about heritage and culture,” Hinton said.

Focused on educating people of all ages, races, and creeds on the historical contributions of African Americans.

“Especially our youth, you know, sometimes they don’t have the examples so to come in and see that there were great people who are similar to them and have set great tones for life,” Hinton said.

The space not only holds historical items, but is historical within itself.

“The Carver Museum was once a segregated greyhound bus station here in Dothan,” Jones said.

Hinton reflects on the past of the building.

“The African American people would have to sit you know away from the actual station,” Hinton said.

What was once a bus station in the 1940′s, was revitalized by Francina Williams into an area for the public to learn about this history and how the museum once was. The main focus being: honoring George Washington Carver and his life.

“He was an agriculture chemist,” Jones said. “He frequently traveled here to Dothan, so I think just having his legacy attached to the museum makes it, you know, it’s a place to celebrate inventors, a place to celebrate agriculture, artists as well.”

The museum showcases the accomplishments of Carver, and the legacy he left behind.

“All the things that he put forward paved the way for America to become where it is now,” Hinton said.

Carver once said, “Where there is no vision, there is no hope.” This museum is preserving the many visions of those who moved the needle for African Americans.

“There is lots of powerful history here in Alabama and especially in the surrounding areas and this is why we have this space,” Jones said. “To highlight, to honor those who sacrificed their livelihood, their wellbeing, their peace, for us to have voting rights, for us to be amongst the general population, as simple as using the same bathroom, as simple as using the same waiting space.”

The museum outlines year, by year through a timeline, starting at 1619, and taking tourists through today.

Showcasing well-known African Americans throughout time like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson, the Tuskegee Airman from right here from Alabama, Madam C.J. Walker, and Rosa Parks.

Along with those who moved the needle, the timeline features major historical events like school desegregation in 1954, bus desegregation in 1956, Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream speech,” the Selma March in 1965, and the 1963 Birmingham bombings.

The end of the timelines shows the “Social Progress Heroes” of today.

This features the Million Man March in 1995 and the 1995/1996 Church Burnings, along with former president Barack Obama, Gabby Douglas, Tiger Woods, Venus Williams and Michael Jordan.

But the museum also shows the heaviness of the past.

“This is probably one of my favorite parts of the museum, this was a greyhound station, and it was segregated, and this is the area where the ‘Coloreds,’ this is where we waited, this is our designated area,” Jones said. “So, we’ve painted this mural here of George Washington Carver and we have revitalized this space here, nothing really goes here, this is just a beautiful, calming area, and it’s pretty neat.”

And the untouched.

“And then over here on the right, this was the ‘Colored’ section only for bathrooms, so African Americans were allowed to use this bathroom,” Jones said.

The museum focuses on putting representation at the forefront.

”I think that having this space, this building here, revitalizing what was once you know dark time here especially in the South just educating and spreading awareness about George Washington Carver and other inventors across the nation and like I said our local inventors and our local artists here,” Jones said.

Along with providing an understanding of the past.

“When we understand our history, we understand where we come from, that helps us identify our purpose and helps us make decisions on what our legacy is and who we are while we’re here on this earth,” Jones said. “And I think it’s very important to continue to speak about our history and share what our history is because we do have a very spiritual and powerful history.”

Hinton said this museum is a source of outreach for people to know and learn.

“By people coming in they’ll get that insight and again they’ll get that inspiration,” Hinton said.

With hopes of people taking that step in educating themselves on those who came before them, and paved the way for many.

“It’s important to know the past to know the trajectory of the future,” Hinton said.

The museum’s efforts will continue, this Saturday, Feb. 26, the museum is celebrating black artists from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free.

Here is a list of artists who will be featured:

Thomas Colvin

Amelia Ferrell

Kishia Staffold

Orran Scruggs

Jermaine Potter

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

