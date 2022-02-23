Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.((Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Carns, R-HD 48 and Sen. Dan Roberts, R-SD 15, allows families who received the child tax credit to save money on their taxes this year. The amount will be based on the number of children in the household.

“If you have two children, this is probably right around $200 that they will not pay,” explained Sen. Dan Roberts, sponsor of SB152, the Senate version. “They’ll get a tax credit on it and save them $200 in taxes.”

Specifically, the bill allows individual taxpayers to calculate their federal income tax deduction without consideration of certain items allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

If you have already filed your taxes, legislators say you’ll need to make an amendment to what you’ve filed.

The governor’s office said the bill is projected to save Alabamians tens of millions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
Shirley Woodham still missing
UPDATE: Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

Latest News

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new...
Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana