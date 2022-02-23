Advertisement

First Responder Job Fair draws in candidates

Live demo job fair
Live demo job fair(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A helicopter rescue and a burning building were just two live demonstrations at Wednesday’s First Responder Job Fair at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Agencies like Alabama State Troopers, Dothan Police Department, and Pilchers ambulance service set up interactive events to show what working for their department would be like.

For attendees like Lizabeth Martinez, it sparked an interest in what could be a new career.

“Since I was a little girl, I was always interested in law enforcement,” expresses Lizbeth Martinez. “I grew up seeing authorities doing their job, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I love helping others, I love giving back, and so why not give back to others by serving the community around me.”

For those interested but couldn’t attend today, the Safety Center says they can direct you the right way for the positions you want to apply to.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham still missing
UPDATE: Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

Latest News

News 4's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talks Russia Ukraine crisis
News 4's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talks Russia Ukraine crisis
Electric car chargers growing around the Wiregrass
Electric car chargers growing around the Wiregrass
Wallace Community College Logo
Wallace Community College drops mask requirement
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021