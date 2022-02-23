First Responder Job Fair draws in candidates

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A helicopter rescue and a burning building were just two live demonstrations at Wednesday’s First Responder Job Fair at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Agencies like Alabama State Troopers, Dothan Police Department, and Pilchers ambulance service set up interactive events to show what working for their department would be like.

For attendees like Lizabeth Martinez, it sparked an interest in what could be a new career.

“Since I was a little girl, I was always interested in law enforcement,” expresses Lizbeth Martinez. “I grew up seeing authorities doing their job, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I love helping others, I love giving back, and so why not give back to others by serving the community around me.”

For those interested but couldn’t attend today, the Safety Center says they can direct you the right way for the positions you want to apply to.

