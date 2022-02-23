Advertisement

Enterprise boys basketball is headed back to the Final Four

This marks the Wildcats second straight year in the Class 7A State Semi-Finals.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Elite 8 play is underway in Montgomery and kicking things off for the Wiregrass is Enterprise, a team very familiar with playing on the big stage.

The Wildcats taking on Smiths Station today in a Class 7A regional finals matchup.

Enterprise and smiths station meeting for the second time this season.

A 31-point second quarter pushes the Wildcats past the Panthers 45-23 at the break.

Enterprise does not skip a beat in the second half, as the Wildcats dominate Smiths Station for an 82-47 victory.

Senior Elijah Terry led all scorers on the day with 17 points, Kenneth Mitchell followed with 14 and Jordan Hines put up 12 points.

Enterprise will now head back to the Class 7A Final Four for the second straight season.

The Wildcats will face Spain Park Thursday, Mar. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

