Electric car chargers growing around the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Electric vehicles are growing in popularity, so much so that Dothan and Ozark have made efforts to accommodate drivers.

“What we’ve seen is about 23 unique drivers a month.”

Servicing drivers from all over the U.S as they pass through the circle city.

“They’re stopping and charging to the next stop or to the next destination although we’re starting to see a few more local EVs but I think the bulk of our users are going to be those folks passing through town,” said Chris Phillips - Assistant Director, Dothan Utilities - Electric Operation.

Rates run about 95 cents for a half hour charge, according to ChargePoint.

“Right now, what we charge is the city electric use rate so what the city pays for electricity plus the ten percent fee for ChargePoint.”

Which would be close to paying sixty cents a gallon.

“So that average customer spends about a dollar to a dollar ten cents per charging session and i think over the last year we’ve had about 933 charging sessions on these two units downtown.”

These sessions saving thousands of gallons of gas, by simply using Dothan’s electric.

“They have saved 1,656 gallons of gas as of February first.”

Dothan Utility’s goal is to apply for grants through ADECA to hopefully receive more chargers. Placing level two chargers in places like recreation parks

