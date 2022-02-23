Dothan City virtual students can now take a break from Zoom

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new attendance policy for Dothan virtual students will allow them to take a break from their electronic screen.

Currently, students attend all classes via Zoom each day.

The Board of Education approved some changes to their current screen policy Tuesday night.

Students who are making a 70 or higher in each course can now be exempt from that daily Zoom if they choose.

The new policy will give students flexibility and allows teachers to focus more on small group learning.

“It serves as a motivator for them,” expresses Christina Johnson, Principal of Dothan City Virtual School. “The better grade you have, the less Zooms you have to attend on a daily basis, so less screen time, but you still can be academically successful.”

The school tells News 4 the fourth nine-weeks of this school year will serve as a trial run for the new policy.

After that, the goal is to continue the policy all of next year.

