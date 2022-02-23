Advertisement

Dothan City virtual students can now take a break from Zoom

DCVS
DCVS(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new attendance policy for Dothan virtual students will allow them to take a break from their electronic screen.

Currently, students attend all classes via Zoom each day.

The Board of Education approved some changes to their current screen policy Tuesday night.

Students who are making a 70 or higher in each course can now be exempt from that daily Zoom if they choose.

The new policy will give students flexibility and allows teachers to focus more on small group learning.

“It serves as a motivator for them,” expresses Christina Johnson, Principal of Dothan City Virtual School. “The better grade you have, the less Zooms you have to attend on a daily basis, so less screen time, but you still can be academically successful.”

The school tells News 4 the fourth nine-weeks of this school year will serve as a trial run for the new policy.

After that, the goal is to continue the policy all of next year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham still missing
UPDATE: Dothan police renew public plea as concerns mount over missing woman
Capital murder suspect Joshua Crawford Tew is lead from a Houston County courtroom following a...
Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

Latest News

News 4's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talks Russia Ukraine crisis
News 4's Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren talks Russia Ukraine crisis
Live demo job fair
First Responder Job Fair draws in candidates
DCS
Dothan City Schools approves 2022-2026 strategic plan
Electric car chargers growing around the Wiregrass
Electric car chargers growing around the Wiregrass