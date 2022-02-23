Dothan City Schools approves 2022-2026 strategic plan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Communicate, achieve, relate, engage, succeed, or “C.A.R.E.S.”

That’s Dothan City Schools’ mission statement when developing their strategic plan for the next five years.

After three community forums and months of planning, the board officially approved it Tuesday night.

The five-year plan highlights teaching and learning, leadership, and a wide range of resources such as technology and maintenance.

Through discussion with staff and parents, DCS learned safety is not a big issue they are currently facing.

Instead, there are other concerns that the school system is putting a strong focus on.

“Are your kids prepared for college? Are they prepared for the workforce? Those are always an area that we have to continue to improve, because those areas are constantly changing, so those are major goals that you see in here,” explains Lee Jacobs, Assistant Superintendent of Dothan City Schools. “Equity, looking at the gaps that we over time, you already have achievement issues, but with the pandemic the gaps have gotten bigger.”

The plan is already in effect, meaning every action, purchase, or initiative the district makes will be made based off it for the next five years.

