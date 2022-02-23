Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp

Latest News

(FILE)
Wiregrass citizens explain their pain at the pump
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A high school guidance counselor is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages...
Counselor who allegedly threatened daughter’s softball coach arrested
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates