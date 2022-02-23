Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 3

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - February 23, 2022, is day three of Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Alabama.

When you think of severe weather here in Alabama the first thing that probably comes to mind is tornadoes and that is exactly what we are going to talk about today. Meteorologist Amber Kulick breaks down what you need to know about tornadoes and where to go during a tornado warning in the video below.

