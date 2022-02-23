Advertisement

Alabama House advances student bathroom bill

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools...
The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.
By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that requires K-12 public school student to use the restroom based on the gender on their birth certificate.

The bill passed with a vote of 74-24.

Proponents of the bill say that sexual assaults that are happening in school restrooms by males to girls are an increasing problem and the reason for this legislation, while opponents say this unfairly targets transgender youth and instead the body should focus on dealing with the issue of rape.

The bill will head to a Senate committee.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones (L) suspended Mark Johnson in February, 2022 for...
Alabama prosecutor suspended for messages sent to inmate
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman
Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp

Latest News

The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana
The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn