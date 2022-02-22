Advertisement

Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEKAHA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A military-contracted helicopter crashed Tuesday morning at Kauai’s Pacific Missile Range Facility during a training operation.

Authorities have not said how many people were onboard, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Multiple witnesses in boats off the facility saw the crash site, where thick black smoke was billowing into the air. A PMRF spokesperson said the crash happened about 10 a.m. Tuesday near the north side of the installation. The helicopter was flying “in support of a range training operation.”

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on Kauai.(@capt.andys/Instagram)

Alaska visitor Lindsie Fratus-Thomas posted video on Facebook of black smoke from the crash site and said she saw the helicopter “crash straight down” while on a whale watching tour off the coast.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after trailer fire
Ross Clark Circle
Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Latest News

Anchor Neil Cavuto appears on the set of his "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" program, on the Fox...
‘It was touch-and-go’: Fox News host Neil Cavuto says he nearly died from COVID-19
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
West hits back with sanctions as Russia pushes into Ukraine