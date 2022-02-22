Kemp announces $422M in water, sewer infrastructure awards

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp, Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee members and state announced more than $422 million in preliminary awards for several places in Southwest Georgia.

Kemp’s office said the funding will “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems”.

“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”

Kemp’s office said the awards will help:

Improve drinking water treatment

Extend drinking water service to high-need areas

Improve drinking water infrastructure, including interconnections and additional sources to ensure water system resiliency; high-tech meters and asset management systems to improve drinking water system responsiveness to issues such as leaks or line breaks; upsizing or replacing pipes to reduce leaks and water loss; and lead pipe inventory development and replacement

Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers;

Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills;

Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality

Secure Georgia’s water resources for future generations

In Southwest Georgia, funding will go to:

Alapaha, $750,000

Arabi, $4,510,685

Ashburn, $1,680,000

Attapulgus, $1,223,425

Bainbridge, $21,896,427

Cairo, $1,224,000

Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation- Parrott, $137,215.

Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-ABAC Water Tower and Well, $758,477

City of Adel, $946,100

City of Albany, $12,226,560

City of Valdosta - Utilities Department, $12,075,000

Coolidge, $624,238

Cordele, $10,000,000

Dawson, $1,200,00

Department of Natural Resources and Albany State University, $49,800,000

Donalsonville, $225,000

Douglas, $2,110,000

Fitzgerald, $2,542,348

Hahira, $9,504,417

Homerville, $1,746,720

Iron City, $2,165,063

Irwin County, $358,400

Lake Park, $465,395

Lakeland, $1,582,082

Leary, $4,512,850

Lowndes County, $5,250,000

Meigs, $1,016,400

Moultrie, $3,570,550

Norman Park, $5,426,910

Pavo, $1,392,230

Pelham, $972,300

Ray City, $840,000

Shellman, $138,700

Tifton, $3,770,000

Unadilla, $426,531

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.