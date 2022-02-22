Kemp announces $422M in water, sewer infrastructure awards
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp, Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee members and state announced more than $422 million in preliminary awards for several places in Southwest Georgia.
Kemp’s office said the funding will “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and safe drinking water and wastewater systems”.
“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said. “I want to thank the committee members for dedicating their time and expertise to help us make these awards as well as the grants team at the Office of Planning and Budget. I am proud to know that we have worked hard to prioritize projects which address pressing public health and environmental issues, support economic development and enhance our ability to be good stewards of our water resources for generations to come.”
Kemp’s office said the awards will help:
- Improve drinking water treatment
- Extend drinking water service to high-need areas
- Improve drinking water infrastructure, including interconnections and additional sources to ensure water system resiliency; high-tech meters and asset management systems to improve drinking water system responsiveness to issues such as leaks or line breaks; upsizing or replacing pipes to reduce leaks and water loss; and lead pipe inventory development and replacement
- Improve wastewater treatment, resulting in cleaner lakes and rivers;
- Improve biosolids management, resulting in less waste in our landfills;
- Improve sewer systems, resulting in fewer spills that can pose threats to public health and environmental quality
- Secure Georgia’s water resources for future generations
In Southwest Georgia, funding will go to:
- Alapaha, $750,000
- Arabi, $4,510,685
- Ashburn, $1,680,000
- Attapulgus, $1,223,425
- Bainbridge, $21,896,427
- Cairo, $1,224,000
- Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation- Parrott, $137,215.
- Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation-ABAC Water Tower and Well, $758,477
- City of Adel, $946,100
- City of Albany, $12,226,560
- City of Valdosta - Utilities Department, $12,075,000
- Coolidge, $624,238
- Cordele, $10,000,000
- Dawson, $1,200,00
- Department of Natural Resources and Albany State University, $49,800,000
- Donalsonville, $225,000
- Douglas, $2,110,000
- Fitzgerald, $2,542,348
- Hahira, $9,504,417
- Homerville, $1,746,720
- Iron City, $2,165,063
- Irwin County, $358,400
- Lake Park, $465,395
- Lakeland, $1,582,082
- Leary, $4,512,850
- Lowndes County, $5,250,000
- Meigs, $1,016,400
- Moultrie, $3,570,550
- Norman Park, $5,426,910
- Pavo, $1,392,230
- Pelham, $972,300
- Ray City, $840,000
- Shellman, $138,700
- Tifton, $3,770,000
- Unadilla, $426,531
