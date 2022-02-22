HA makes first regional finals appearance since 1998

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is go big or go home for the Houston Academy boys basketball team.

The Raiders are making their first Elite 8 appearance since 1998, and they do not plan on stopping there.

“I tell these guys, there shouldn’t be any pressure on it,” said Houston Academy head coach Scott Whitaker. “You should enjoy it and just be glad you’re there. You worked to achieve it, so you want to keep winning but to me there shouldn’t be any pressure on it no matter how big that stage gets. Now, we’ll feel a little bit different I guess if we keep going on.”

The Raiders going up against the Dadeville Tigers this go around.

The same team that ended Houston Academy’s post season run last year in the Sweet 16.

Now, they are ready for a rematch.

“Definitely revenge,” said senior Adam Kesserwani. “We want to beat them but also it’s Elite 8. We really want to go far. So, we’re just going to give it our all like every game, treat them like every other team and not get too emotional just play how we play and not let them control the game.”

Senior Kameryn Mitchell added, “We want revenge. Last year was a tough loss. We were all tired from the previous game but this year, I think we’ve got it.”

This HA squad does not shy away from big moments.

The best example happening last week, as the Raiders picked up a one-point Regional Semi-Final win over Montgomery Academy.

“I didn’t even know at my age I could feel that happy again,” said Whitaker. “I was pretty overcome myself. I know my face was sweaty and salty from kissing everybody on the top of the head.”

Kesserwani added, “It was super emotional. A lot of tears were shed, joyful tears. Especially the next morning, you’re just in shock but definitely something that I want to be able to feel again this Tuesday.”

Now, the Raiders know what is at stake in Montgomery this week and they are not ready to go home.

“We’re pretty confident about trying to make it further than we have ever before,” said Mitchell. “I just think we need to stay humble and working as a team and not differ from that.”

“Considering it’s my last year, I’ll never get a chance like this again,” Kesserwani added. “So, it will be very emotional but absolutely surreal.”

Houston Academy will play to keep its season alive Tuesday at 4:30 against Dadeville.

