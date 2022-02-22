G.W. Long boys back in Elite 8 after 20 years

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been 20 years since the G.W. Long boys basketball team has been one of the last eight teams standing in Class 2A.

”Finally to get there, it brings a little self-pride to them knowing they’ve worked to get here,” said Long head coach Vaughn Hill. “It may be bringing some energy to the program overall. They’ve set the standard and we can kind of lead in to the upcoming years as well.”

Senior Jackson Dasinger added, ”The girls do it almost every year so it was about our turn to do it. Us guys have been playing together since 7th grade. So, it would mean a lot for us just to go deep into the playoffs and try to make a run for the school.”

The team is now soaking up every moment in the post season.

”You know, seeing the team finally come together in a time that’s most important really means a lot,” said senior Avery Roberts. “Everybody is just together right now. We’re picking each other up when we’re down. It’s just all working out right now. It means a lot.”

Hill added, “It’s a great opportunity for us. I think we’re playing our best basketball at the right time right now and that’s really all that matters. Hearing them on the bus talk about the opportunity, it’s been rather rewarding for me just because of the excitement they have.”

Long is led by a core senior squad that is looking to bring home some hardware.

“You know when people think about G.W. Long they think about baseball,” Roberts said. “So, it’s good to put a different taste in people’s mouths when they think about G.W. It’s just a great accomplishment and it feels good but we ain’t done yet. We know what’s at stake. It’s our senior season.”

”I haven’t won a State Championship yet, so that would be awesome,” added senior Kobie Stringer. “Some people on our team have for baseball. So, they know how to focus in the big moments. So, we should be good with that.”

The boys are also sharing the stage with the Lady Rebels making this the first time both teams have competed in the regional finals in the same year.

“Well, we make it a competition,” said Stringer. “We want to stay in it longer than the girls. It’s awesome because this time last year we were watching them play.”

G.W. Long and Lanett will meet Wednesday in Garrett Coliseum at 1:30 p.m. with the ladies taking the court at noon.

