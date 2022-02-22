Grand Marshal Announced for the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the Enterprise way at the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm on E College St.

This annual event will continue it’s 29-year tradition, honoring its only parade participant – the Grand Marshal!

After receiving many deserving nominations for the honor of this year’s Grand Marshal, the Chamber opened voting to the public on its Facebook page.

The 2022 Grand Marshal will be Mrs. Dawn Johnson who received an overwhelming amount of support with almost 600 votes!

Dawn is very active with the Chamber and many other community organizations. She is an Administrator for the Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team (CC-CERT) and is involved in the CERT training to our community citizens and participates during our disaster preparedness exercises.

Some of her recent accolades include: the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month award, and the Sue Neuwein Humanitarian Award 2021, from the Women Who Care, Inc.

She is also an active member of the Enterprise Lions Club and the International Civitan’s Club, Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 6683, Enterprise Christmas Parade Committee, Boll Weevil Red Hat’s, is a member of Church with U, and volunteers with many other community organizations.

Like the Irish Claddagh ring, Dawn represents love, loyalty, and friendship to everyone she has met or will meet. “Dawn has such a deep love for our community and a passion for service; it is truly infectious.

“She will represent Enterprise and her Irish heritage well!” said Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber.

Dawn loves her family and friends. She is devoted to her eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren and the city she loves so very much.

“Today, my day was touched by a bit of Irish luck, brightened by a song in my heart and warmed by the smiles of the people who voted for me as the Grand Marshal for the World’s Smallest St Patrick’s Day Parade of 2022. I am looking forward to March 12th as we gather together to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Enterprise, Alabama,” said Johnson.

Put on your festive Irish attire and join us in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. The parade is free to attend and family friendly.

Following the parade is the Half Pint 0.5K micro-run for fun! Registration is required to participate, and the deadline is Friday, February 26.

Details can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com or by calling the Enterprise Chamber at (334) 347-0581.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

