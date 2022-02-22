A foggy morning

SYNOPSIS – Mild this morning with most of us in the upper 50s to start the day off, this afternoon we will warm up quickly into the lower 80s for highs. High pressure stays in control of the area for the next few days keeping us on the warm side. Friday we will see a weak cold front move through cooling us off for Friday and Saturday afternoons. Sunday our next cold front arrives and brings with it a slight chance of a few showers and cooler temperatures to start off next week, the roller coaster of temperatures continues.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°. Winds: SW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 75° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 69° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 52° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 53° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

