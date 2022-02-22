Feeling Like Spring!

SYNOPSIS – The weather will feel like spring over the coming days, with lower to middle 80s for highs Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will pass Friday with a slight rain chance, followed by slightly cooler air as we head into the weekend. A stronger cold front will pass on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, turning foggy late. Low near 60°. Winds S-SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 83°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, fog developing. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 60° High: 77° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 71° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 52° High: 66° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 68° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E-SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

