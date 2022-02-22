Advertisement

Enterprise announces grand marshal for St. Paddy’s Day Parade

Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The city of Enterprise has a big announcement for the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Dawn Johnson has been selected as the grand marshal for the 29th annual parade.

She comes from a long line of Irish blood.

This year will look different -- with enterprise’s downtown district going into effect last summer allowing people to have alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses.

Following the parade is the half pint 0.5k that will end at CrossFit FXT.

“It is open for all ages so from kids all the way up, if you are able to get through the race whether it is in a wheelchair or on your own two feet you are welcome to participate,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce executive director Erin Grantham.

Registration for the half pint 0.5k ends on Friday.

To register click https://www.enterprisealabama.com/half-pint-registration

