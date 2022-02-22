Enterprise announces grand marshal for St. Paddy’s Day Parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The city of Enterprise has a big announcement for the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Dawn Johnson has been selected as the grand marshal for the 29th annual parade.

She comes from a long line of Irish blood.

This year will look different -- with enterprise’s downtown district going into effect last summer allowing people to have alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses.

Following the parade is the half pint 0.5k that will end at CrossFit FXT.

“It is open for all ages so from kids all the way up, if you are able to get through the race whether it is in a wheelchair or on your own two feet you are welcome to participate,” said Enterprise Chamber of Commerce executive director Erin Grantham.

Registration for the half pint 0.5k ends on Friday.

To register click https://www.enterprisealabama.com/half-pint-registration

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.