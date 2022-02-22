DeFuniak Springs farmers market kicks off with tractor parade

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) - Main Street DeFuniak Springs will once again kick off its 2022 Farmer’s Market Season with a rare and restored Tractor Parade. Taking place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, on Baldwin Avenue in Downtown DeFuniak Springs, the market will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by the tractor parade at 10:00 a.m. All vendors and tractors will be onsite until 12:00 p.m.

Main Street DeFuniak Springs Farmer’s Market Begins with Tractor Parade (Chelsea Blaich | Source: Main Street DeFuniak Springs)

Hosted weekly the Main Street Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. New this year, vendors will be setup on Baldwin Avenue between S. 8th St. and S. 9th St. Shoppers are invited to stroll the street while browsing local farmers, makers, and bakers. Vendors interested in participating should visit https://mainstreetdfs.org for more information and the application.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. the March 19 Tractor Parade will travel along Baldwin Avenue starting from S. 5th St. near Firestone Service Center. The parade of rare and restored tractors will travel west on Baldwin Avenue, ending in front of TechPlanet, Inc., where the tractors will be parked and on display until noon.

Along with partaking in the special events, guests are encouraged to explore the Main Street District while supporting its varied retail and restaurant merchants.

For more information on Main Street DeFuniak Springs events, merchants, and development news, visit www.MainStreetDFS.org and follow @MainStreetDFS on Facebook and Instagram. To contact Main Street DeFuniak Springs, email Info@mainstreetdfs.org or call (850) 296-9051.

