Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs farmers market kicks off with tractor parade

DeFuniak Springs Farmers Market
DeFuniak Springs Farmers Market(Source: Kurt Lischka, SoWal/Moon Creek Studios)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (Press Release) - Main Street DeFuniak Springs will once again kick off its 2022 Farmer’s Market Season with a rare and restored Tractor Parade. Taking place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, on Baldwin Avenue in Downtown DeFuniak Springs, the market will begin at 8:00 a.m., followed by the tractor parade at 10:00 a.m. All vendors and tractors will be onsite until 12:00 p.m.

Main Street DeFuniak Springs Farmer’s Market Begins with Tractor Parade
Main Street DeFuniak Springs Farmer’s Market Begins with Tractor Parade(Chelsea Blaich | Source: Main Street DeFuniak Springs)

Hosted weekly the Main Street Farmer’s Market is held every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. New this year, vendors will be setup on Baldwin Avenue between S. 8th St. and S. 9th St. Shoppers are invited to stroll the street while browsing local farmers, makers, and bakers. Vendors interested in participating should visit https://mainstreetdfs.org for more information and the application.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. the March 19 Tractor Parade will travel along Baldwin Avenue starting from S. 5th St. near Firestone Service Center. The parade of rare and restored tractors will travel west on Baldwin Avenue, ending in front of TechPlanet, Inc., where the tractors will be parked and on display until noon.

Along with partaking in the special events, guests are encouraged to explore the Main Street District while supporting its varied retail and restaurant merchants.

For more information on Main Street DeFuniak Springs events, merchants, and development news, visit www.MainStreetDFS.org and follow @MainStreetDFS on Facebook and Instagram. To contact Main Street DeFuniak Springs, email Info@mainstreetdfs.org or call (850) 296-9051.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after trailer fire
Ross Clark Circle
Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Latest News

The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Kemp’s office said the funding will “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and...
Kemp announces $422M in water, sewer infrastructure awards
WTVY 4WARN Weather
4Warn Weather Team: Alabama Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp