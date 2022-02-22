Cosmetology program introducing students to beauty industry

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - 81% of Alabama high school students are currently enrolled in some type of career tech program, and it continues to grow as students look for options instead of college to begin their careers.

In Henry County, a group of students are getting hands-on experience that could land them a job before they finish high school.

“I just wanna help people out and make them feel better about themselves,” explains Sydney Ott, a Freshman at Abbeville High School.

That’s the goal of each student taking cosmetology courses.

Junior Emily Pitchford says, “One of the reasons why I started it was to make sure that’s what I wanted to do, and I haven’t had any doubts so far.”

It’s a steppingstone for future careers.

“Whenever I have to go to Wallace, I’ll be able to already know some of the things, so it won’t be as hard on me, whenever I’m ready to do state boards,” continues Pitchford.

For some, it’s not just about the job.

Senior Lindsey Walker explains, “The main reason I got into this program was because I thought it would just be fun to have an extra skill, cause it’s pretty expensive to get nails done; it’s always a good thing to learn how to do it yourself.”

Allowing students to decide if the world of beauty is right for them.

69% of Alabama career tech students had a positive job experience just one year after graduating from high school.

8th graders at Abbeville will soon get to decide if they want to join the program next year.

They’ll also get to see several other career options in a few weeks when Southeast Worlds of Work is held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

