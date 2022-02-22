Advertisement

Cosmetology program introducing students to beauty industry

Cosmetology students
Cosmetology students(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - 81% of Alabama high school students are currently enrolled in some type of career tech program, and it continues to grow as students look for options instead of college to begin their careers.

In Henry County, a group of students are getting hands-on experience that could land them a job before they finish high school.

“I just wanna help people out and make them feel better about themselves,” explains Sydney Ott, a Freshman at Abbeville High School.

That’s the goal of each student taking cosmetology courses.

Junior Emily Pitchford says, “One of the reasons why I started it was to make sure that’s what I wanted to do, and I haven’t had any doubts so far.”

It’s a steppingstone for future careers.

“Whenever I have to go to Wallace, I’ll be able to already know some of the things, so it won’t be as hard on me, whenever I’m ready to do state boards,” continues Pitchford.

For some, it’s not just about the job.

Senior Lindsey Walker explains, “The main reason I got into this program was because I thought it would just be fun to have an extra skill, cause it’s pretty expensive to get nails done; it’s always a good thing to learn how to do it yourself.”

Allowing students to decide if the world of beauty is right for them.

69% of Alabama career tech students had a positive job experience just one year after graduating from high school.

8th graders at Abbeville will soon get to decide if they want to join the program next year.

They’ll also get to see several other career options in a few weeks when Southeast Worlds of Work is held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after trailer fire
Ross Clark Circle
Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Latest News

Enterprise St. Patrick's Day 0.5K
Enterprise announces grand marshal for St. Paddy’s Day Parade
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
DeFuniak Springs Farmers Market
DeFuniak Springs farmers market kicks off with tractor parade
Kemp’s office said the funding will “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and...
Kemp announces $422M in water, sewer infrastructure awards