Consumers cautioned not to use recalled powdered formula

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Public Health Advisory for powdered formulations of Similac®, Alimentum®, and EleCare®formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The Alabama WIC Program is notifying participants that they may have been issued the affected product.

Abbott Nutrition is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or SalmonellaNewport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility. No distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria; however, routine testing is ongoing.

As a proactive measure, the FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare® powdered formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, pr Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by the advisory issued by the FDA on February 17. This advisory is for powder formulas only and does not contain other physical formulations such as liquid concentrate or ready-to-feed.

This recall does not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

Persons who have questions or need assistance in locating the product code are asked to contact Abbott Nutrition Consumer Relations at 1-800-986-8540.

WIC participants should return any of the affected formulas to the store or WIC clinic where the products were obtained. WIC participants should be treated the same under store policies with respect to the infant formula recall.

At this time, available inventory may be limited. If a participant is unable to complete an exchange, WIC will arrange a reasonable substitute in coordination with the participant’s medical provider.

All purchases by either WIC participants or the general public may be returned according to Abbott’s recall website instructions.

A photograph of the potentially affected product codes and where the code is printed on the product packaging may be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov.

WIC participants also may contact their local county health department, the State WIC Office at 334-206-5673, or 1-888-942-4673, for questions regarding potentially affected formula products being recalled.

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. It is suggested to contact your local county health department for additional information.

