Advertisement

ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Shirley Woodham
Shirley Woodham(ALEA)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shirley L. Woodham.

Ms. Woodham is an 86-year-old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on Monday morning around 4:00 a.m. in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after trailer fire
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Ross Clark Circle
Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle
fire
Ariton Fire Chief dies at 69

Latest News

HA makes first regional finals appearance since 1998
HA makes first regional finals appearance since 1998
Graphic of home for sale.
Housing market not slowing down anytime soon
“I don’t see anything going wrong with the Wiregrass market as far as real estate is concerned...
Housing market not slowing down any time soon
SE Health CEO speaks on medical center