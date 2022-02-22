Advertisement

Alabama House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit

The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being HB272, constitutional/permitless carry.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation ending the requirement for a person to get a permit in order to carry a concealed handgun in public.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 65-37 for the bill, which now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Gun rights advocates have championed the proposal, arguing people shouldn’t have to get a permit, which requires a background check and paying a fee, to carry a handgun they legally own. Many state sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

