Advertisement

4Warn Weather Team: Alabama Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The week of February 21, 2022, to February 27, 2022, marks Alabama’s Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

News 4′s 4Warn Weather Team has worked hard to provide informative videos daily with tips to keep you informed on all things severe weather.

Here’s a timeline of events highlighting the week:

Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 1
Severe Weather Preparedness Week DAY 2
2022 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday
How to become an official storm spotter
EMA Radio Programming Day
EMA Radio Programming Day(WTVY)

Friday, February 25, Meteorologist Amber Kulick will be on site helping to program weather radios in Enterprise.

The event will be from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Radios will not be for sale as they have been in years past.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather App so you don’t miss out!

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Newville Shooting
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after trailer fire
Ross Clark Circle
Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle
Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Shirley Woodham
ALEA issues missing and endangered alert for Dothan woman

Latest News

Landmark Park
“Veteran’s Garden” creates community at Landmark Park
Downtown Dothan
Small businesses are booming in Houston County
Betty Jo "Jody" Millette
“Have a heart, give me a kidney!”, One local women is on the search for kidney donor
The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for...
Using the barbershop to change the narrative of mental health