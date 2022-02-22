4Warn Weather Team: Alabama Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The week of February 21, 2022, to February 27, 2022, marks Alabama’s Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

News 4′s 4Warn Weather Team has worked hard to provide informative videos daily with tips to keep you informed on all things severe weather.

Here’s a timeline of events highlighting the week:

EMA Radio Programming Day (WTVY)

Friday, February 25, Meteorologist Amber Kulick will be on site helping to program weather radios in Enterprise.

The event will be from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Radios will not be for sale as they have been in years past.

