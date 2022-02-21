Warming up this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to the morning with temperatures for most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Partly cloudy this afternoon with highs making it into the lower to middle 70s, slight rain chances mainly in the northern half of the area. Tomorrow more of the same but temperatures will be even warmer in the lower 80s, that is where we will stay for most of the week. This early summer like pattern will stick around till Friday when our next cold front moves through. Slight rain chances ahead of the front and a little cooler for the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 73°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 75° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 73° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 40° High: 60° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

