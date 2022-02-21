Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A big warm-up is on the way to the Wiregrass this week as temperatures soar to 80° or better, starting Tuesday. Rain chances remain low, even as a cold front passes on Friday. We’ll turn just a little bit cooler for the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, warmer. High near 81°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, fog developing. Low near 60°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 82° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 82° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers possible. Low: 60° High: 75° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 69° 10%

SUN: A few showers, otherwise partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 53° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

