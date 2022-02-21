Advertisement

Using the barbershop to change the narrative of mental health

The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for men who are less likely to see a therapist.
By Danya Bacchus, CBS News
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - 63% of Black people believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. But one organization is helping to remove that stigma.

The Confess Project is using the barbershop to change the narrative of mental health for young men of color and their families. “In the barbershop, people feel safe and they feel like they can open up,” says Donald “DC The Barber” Conley, owner of Barberizm in Compton, California.

The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for men who are less likely to see a therapist. “As a barber, we’re trained to cut hair, but, however, we’re trained to read people as well,” Conley says.

The benefits are based in science. Harvard researchers found Black barbers are gatekeepers of the community and could help bridge the gap with mental health care. “We believe in a culture of mental health for men and boys of color, and we believe in barbers. We just believe in the trust that they inherently have in the community,” says The Confess Project’s LA Program Manager Travis Meade.

The Confess Project now has more than 1,000 barbers in 40 cities. “We train them on active listening, positive communication, validation and stigma reduction,” says Meade.

Clients like Aaron Michael Peace say sitting in Conley’s chair doesn’t just help him look good but feel good too. “There has been absolute times where throughout the week I go through the week like, dang, I’m super stressed. But I know on Friday or Saturday I have a haircut coming, and when the haircut comes, I can sit in this chair. I can talk to my barber,” says Peace.

“The number of people that I’m able to serve and help means exponentially more than the money that I could ever make,” says Conley. He also says he’s proud to provide a safe space for Black men, so they can feel seen and heard.

To learn more about The Confess Project’s locations and mental health resources, you can go to their website: theconfessproject.com.

Copyright 2022 CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
4 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

The Confess Project is a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for...
Using the barbershop to change the narrative of mental health
Arizona Department of Health Services says COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death for...
Will COVID treatments work against newest variants?
Congressman Al Lawson (D-Fla.) reintroduced a bill that would create a federal program to put...
American Heart Month: A father’s plea for student access to AEDs
Florida House passes GOP 15-week abortion ban