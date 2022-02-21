Stingless bees hot new pet in Australia

(CBS News) - It might sound like an unusual choice for a pet, but sugarbag bees are becoming favorite companions for families in Australia.

Saverio Russo with the Billion Bees Foundation says when kids hear their stingless, “they gravitate towards this, and they want to find out a little bit more.”

The stingless sugarbag bee is one of the country’s biggest pollinators. “Native bees have been a part of this ecosystem for hundreds of thousands of years, and they face a number of threats, notably habitat loss,” says environmentalist Lachlan Prentice with the Georges River Council.

Throughout 2020, billions of Australian insects were wiped out in devastating wildfires and flooding. To protect the pint-sized pollinators, rescuers are delivering hives to neighborhoods around Sydney and creating quite a buzz.

So far, more than 100 colonies have been rehomed to backyards, parks, and childcare centers around Sydney. “When they see how gentle they are and tiny, they all want it because it’s the best pet,” Russo says.

For those who befriend the bees, helping the environment isn’t the only reward. The tasty honey they make is pretty sweet too.

Copyright 2022 CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.