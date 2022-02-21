Advertisement

Stingless bees hot new pet in Australia

For those who befriend the bees, helping the environment isn't the only reward. The tasty honey they make is pretty sweet too.
By Tina Kraus, CBS News
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS News) - It might sound like an unusual choice for a pet, but sugarbag bees are becoming favorite companions for families in Australia.

Saverio Russo with the Billion Bees Foundation says when kids hear their stingless, “they gravitate towards this, and they want to find out a little bit more.”

The stingless sugarbag bee is one of the country’s biggest pollinators. “Native bees have been a part of this ecosystem for hundreds of thousands of years, and they face a number of threats, notably habitat loss,” says environmentalist Lachlan Prentice with the Georges River Council.

Throughout 2020, billions of Australian insects were wiped out in devastating wildfires and flooding. To protect the pint-sized pollinators, rescuers are delivering hives to neighborhoods around Sydney and creating quite a buzz.

So far, more than 100 colonies have been rehomed to backyards, parks, and childcare centers around Sydney. “When they see how gentle they are and tiny, they all want it because it’s the best pet,” Russo says.

For those who befriend the bees, helping the environment isn’t the only reward. The tasty honey they make is pretty sweet too.

