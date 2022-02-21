Small businesses are booming in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - They’re a crucial part of our local economy: small businesses.

It just so happens one county in the Wiregrass is the ideal location for small businesses to thrive.

According to a recent study from “Smart Asset,” Houston County ranks 5th in the state for small businesses.

“We’re one of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the state,” says Matt Parker, President of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. “So, you know, that’s rooftops, rooftops bring business, retail, commercial services, the industrial base here, the medical industry that we have here, obviously Fort Rucker is a big contributor.”

Business costs among other factors are what’s attracting owners.

Parker continues, “Good quality healthcare, we have a good cost of living, we have the climate, we have the immunities that are important for quality of life that support wanting to make that type of investment.”

Opening about three months ago, Downtown Books are confident they’re in the right place.

“We have been very warmly received, we have so many people who come down and are just very excited to have something like this here, and what has been really interesting to me and really encouraging is that there are so many people who come in saying: we want to support small business, we want to support local,” expresses Stacy Fountain, Owner and Operator of Downtown Books.

Fountain recognizes growth in the area and wants it to be somewhere kids grow up in and want to stay.

She finishes, “This just felt like a part of maybe contributing to that, we felt like needed an independent bookstore, could use an independent bookstore.”

The ranking of counties was created after studying IRS data on how much income counties are generating and what they’re paying in taxes.

You can find the full study here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/savings-calculator#alabama/smallBusinessIndex-3

