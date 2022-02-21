Advertisement

Severe Weather Tax-Free Holiday This Weekend

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On the Gulf Coast we are no strangers to severe weather. Hurricanes bring damaging wind and devastating flooding. Tornadoes cut paths of terrible destruction. At times, even large hail pounds our area.

These are all real threats that we face on the Gulf Coast, but we can prepare; to help limit the impacts and to clean up afterwards.

Tax-Free Holiday

This upcoming weekend is Alabama’s tax-free holiday for many supplies that are always a good idea to have for when the weather turns serious.

There are many items that you can buy this weekend tax-free. Your basics like your batteries, your cell phone chargers, weather radios, flashlights, tarps.

You can also get coolers, but keep in mind there’s a $60 per item limit, so not all coolers will make that cut, but you can buy the blue ice that you stick inside them.

First aid kits, plywood, fire extinguishers, fuel containers, all of these supplies for severe weather situations you can buy tax-free this weekend.

The biggest purchase you can make is a generator. There is a thousand dollar limit on one.

Here’s a full list of all the items:

Full list of tax-free items
Full list of tax-free items(Alabama Dept. of Revenue)

