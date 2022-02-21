Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, February 21, crews began laying down the final wearing surface on Ross Clark Circle and U.S. Highway 84.

The limits of the project are Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrooke Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue.

When the contractor is paving through the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle the intersection will be closed temporarily for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Drivers are already seeing traffic delays.

Alabama Department of Transportation says the closure will take place to allow the final wearing surface to be completed and cooled for traffic to safely cross.

The intersection will be closed twice a day for three days, weather permitting, to complete the wearing surface within the intersection. It will take approximately three weeks to complete all wearing surfaces throughout the project.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly for delays associated with the project.

