Advertisement

Phase 2 of expansion project begins on Ross Clark Circle

Ross Clark Circle
Ross Clark Circle(WTVY)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, February 21, crews began laying down the final wearing surface on Ross Clark Circle and U.S. Highway 84.

The limits of the project are Ross Clark Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrooke Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue.

When the contractor is paving through the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Ross Clark Circle the intersection will be closed temporarily for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Drivers are already seeing traffic delays.

Alabama Department of Transportation says the closure will take place to allow the final wearing surface to be completed and cooled for traffic to safely cross.

The intersection will be closed twice a day for three days, weather permitting, to complete the wearing surface within the intersection. It will take approximately three weeks to complete all wearing surfaces throughout the project.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and plan accordingly for delays associated with the project.

ALDOT says its mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brittney Corbitt is shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
3 charged with murder in shooting of Henry County teen
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police announced that 15 men have been arrested for soliciting...
15 arrested in West Alabama for soliciting prostitution
Tyler Winns
Celebrating the legacy of Tyler Winns
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Suspect in Dothan officer-involved shooting identified

Latest News

Brittney Corbitt was shot near her Newville, AL home on February 17, 2022.
More details released in Henry County shooting
Structure Fire
Geneva County man dead after tragic trailer fire
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships